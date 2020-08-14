UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UMICY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ING Group downgraded UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMICORE GRP/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UMICORE GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

About UMICORE GRP/ADR

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for UMICORE GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMICORE GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.