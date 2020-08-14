Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Uniper to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.