UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

UrtheCast Corp (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

UrtheCast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

