Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.51

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as low as $10.65. Valhi shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 7,100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 493.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valhi by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valhi during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

