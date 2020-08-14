Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 273.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VBLT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 2,909.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

