Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.08

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and traded as high as $82.00. Venture Life Group shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 65,727 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million and a P/E ratio of 80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

