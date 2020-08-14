Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VERO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

VERO stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $102.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 297.65% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

