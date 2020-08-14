VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.85. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

