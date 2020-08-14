Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.27

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $5.09. Vince shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 3,400 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vince from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Vince alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Vince had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vince by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vince by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.