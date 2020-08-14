Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

VVNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of VVNT opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.57 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 20,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,024.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $33,000,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $310,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $569,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

