Vroom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRM)

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,220 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 710% compared to the average daily volume of 1,508 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $215,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $261,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $416,000.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69. Vroom has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $72.68.

