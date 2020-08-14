Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.96

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.96 and traded as low as $3.78. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 24,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $148,278.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 65.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

