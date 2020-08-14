WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.20

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.34. WVS Financial shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of WVS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.77.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

About WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

