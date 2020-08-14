Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce $6.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $4.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $23.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $25.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.33 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $396.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.59. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 132.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

