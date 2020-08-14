Zacks: Analysts Expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.11 Million

Analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to post $118.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.20 million and the lowest is $118.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $86.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $423.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.42 million to $424.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $555.68 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $572.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.98 and a beta of 0.77. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $637,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $288,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

