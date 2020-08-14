Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. Chemours posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,563 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $21,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,029,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 381,288 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CC stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.