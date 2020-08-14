Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Sell

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MBIO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 153,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 134.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.