ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZI. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of ZI opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.99. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.