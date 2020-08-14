ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

ZI stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $233,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.