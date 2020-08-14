Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $225,000 Stock Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $16,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,272.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $3,917,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

In related news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,308 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,069.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $291,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,101,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,894 shares of company stock worth $21,925,585. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.