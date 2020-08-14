Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,675,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after buying an additional 362,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,735.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 313,546 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 384.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 263,468 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

GTLS opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.