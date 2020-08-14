Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 82.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $130,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,138,023 shares of company stock worth $579,677,153 in the last three months. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

