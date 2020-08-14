Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,454 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Euronav were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Euronav stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.61%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 589.09%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.