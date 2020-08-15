1,224 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR opened at $231.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $232.59.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

