12,661 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.