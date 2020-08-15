2,426 Shares in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Etsy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,245,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Etsy stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,683 shares of company stock valued at $32,394,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

