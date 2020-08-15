3,231 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

RGA stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

