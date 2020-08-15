4,209 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,144,000 after purchasing an additional 70,961 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,329,000 after purchasing an additional 794,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 709,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,871,000 after purchasing an additional 96,742 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE:RNR opened at $179.02 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.93.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.