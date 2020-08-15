Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Absolute Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABT. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$18.25 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at C$15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.58. The company has a market cap of $680.75 million and a P/E ratio of 63.67. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.89.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.