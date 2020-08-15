Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADPT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Goel sold 2,000,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 1,600 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $59,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,450,045 shares of company stock valued at $99,254,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after buying an additional 3,215,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after buying an additional 1,802,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 922,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 666,308 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.