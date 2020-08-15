Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $71,054,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $69,057,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $10,991,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 376.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,278,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $9,715,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 1,401 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $28,034.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,618.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,075. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADVM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

