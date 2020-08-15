AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,860 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 210.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 199.4% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 203.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16,529.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after buying an additional 289,757 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 189.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 287,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 191,494 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $881,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,218.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,504 shares of company stock valued at $21,359,728 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of EW opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

