Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EADSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. Airbus has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $154.75.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.