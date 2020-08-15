Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.14.

Amedisys stock opened at $230.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.14. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $239.49.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $173,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $390,573.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,751 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

