AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $29,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 115.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLD stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

