Analysts Issue Forecasts for Black Knight Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

BKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 573.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

