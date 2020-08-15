Analysts Offer Predictions for GoHealth, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.