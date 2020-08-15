Analysts Set Expectations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.12). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ITCI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of ITCI opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 527,274 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

