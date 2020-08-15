Analysts Set RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) PT at $96.33

Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in RLI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RLI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in RLI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in RLI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.32. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that RLI will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

