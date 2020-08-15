ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

ANGI opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $274,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $74,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,080 shares in the company, valued at $81,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124,531 shares of company stock worth $13,034,982 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 800,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

