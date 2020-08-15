Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 884.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

