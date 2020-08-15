Arco Platform (ARCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 17th. Analysts expect Arco Platform to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arco Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCE opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.85 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

