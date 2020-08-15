Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $27,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.60. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $267.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,348,978. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

