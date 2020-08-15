Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

ARWR opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -168.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,388,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

