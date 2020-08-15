AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

AVVIY opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

