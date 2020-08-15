Axonics Modulation Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,131 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,130% compared to the typical volume of 661 call options.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $600,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,480.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,008,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,871,360.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,612,869 over the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

AXNX stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

