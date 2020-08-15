B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.77.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 184,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

