B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHCT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

CHCT opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

