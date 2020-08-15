Baader Bank Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.17 ($15.50).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €13.59 ($15.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.69. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $735.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

