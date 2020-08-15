Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $37.78 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.